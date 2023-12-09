Move To Recall Anti-Fubara Assembly Lawmakers Thickens (Full List)

Amidst the political conflict between Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, four members of the Rivers State House of Assembly are facing potential recall.

The Ogoni Development Drive (ODD) has started the process to recall four lawmakers due to their alleged involvement in an unsuccessful attempt to impeach Governor Fubara.

The legislators in question are Dumle Maol, Barile Nwakoh, Aforji Igwe, and Bernard Ngba, all from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing various constituencies.

Comrade Solomon Lenu, the convener of ODD, announced the recall initiative in Port Harcourt, stating it was essential to “save our democracy” and could set a precedent for other regions.

He said, “ODD had on Nov. 10 issued a seven-day ultimatum to the four Ogoni lawmakers, who partook in the plot that attempted to serve an impeachment notice to Gov. Fubara.

“The four lawmakers, now suspended, were asked to apologise to the Ogoni people whom they represent and to Gov. Fubara for denigrating his exalted office or risk being recalled.

“Instead of heeding this advice and embracing the olive branch extended to them, they rather embarked on an egocentric escapade.”

Lenu further said the lawmakers rather than heed the advice by ODD engaged in various meetings that purportedly plotted to unseat the governor.

He added, “Gov. Fubara was collectively voted for by the entire Rivers people, and as such, the action by the lawmakers has not gone well with all men and women of conscience.

“It is illogical for the erring assembly members to think it is right to impeach an innocent governor for no just cause but wrong to recall them for erring against their constituents.

“The suspended lawmakers called the bluff of ODD ultimatum, and so, we have decided to carry out this recall process in earnest, to put our democracy aright.”

Lenu said the group had already reached an advanced level in sensitising and mobilising the lawmakers’ constituents to recall them.

He said that ODD had also obtained the comprehensive voters’ register of all voters in the four local government areas and constituencies.

According to him, an electronic capture form has also been created to make the petition process easier for students at various tertiary school campuses and those on holiday to sign the petition.

He said, “So far, the response from the aggrieved constituents has been very impressive, and we shall in a few weeks’ time complete the compilation of the required signatures.

“The signatures are required for INEC to call for a referendum, which shall be carried out in branches with strict security guidance, to abort any sinister counterplot against democracy.

“We know this process is not going to be easy, but we are ready to go all the way, to create a sense of responsibility in our elected leaders.”

Lenu said instilling a sense of responsibility in politicians and elected leaders would further entrench democratic tenets in the country.

The ODD convener called on the people of Ogoni to come forward and sign the petition, to end political “jamboree and illicit godfatherism” in the state.