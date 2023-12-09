LP Confirms Coalition With PDP, Others

The leadership of Labour Party (LP) has confirmed that they are part of the new coalition of political parties formed recently.

Naija News understands that a group of seven opposition political parties on Wednesday formed a new coalition in a bid to strengthen democracy in the country.

The movement which is called the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties was formed in Abuja at a meeting attended by leaders of the political parties at the National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party.

However, earlier reports had shown that the LP was conspicuously missing in the list of members.

The coalition comprised the Peoples Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, Social Democratic Party, Peoples Allied Movement, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Young Progressives Party, and Zenith Labour Party.

When Punch contacted the party, they denied withdrawing from the coalition.

Speaking during a phone chat, the National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk, explained that the National Working Committee of the LP was duly informed about the formation of the coalition.

According to him, “They (coalition) wrote and informed us. In fact, we shortlisted people to represent the party at the session yesterday (Thursday); unfortunately, those who were supposed to be there did not go. But we are together with them. The LP is part and parcel of the coalition.”