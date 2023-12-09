Do Not Dabble Into National Politics If You Want To Write Your Name In Gold – Group Warns Fubara

The National Co-ordinator of Ogoni Solidarity Forum, Celestine Akpobari has warned the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara to stay away from national politics and concentrate on his state.

The group gave the advice on Thursday while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt.

Akpobari warned the governor that getting involved in national politics is the “conduit that has eaten deep into the resources of Rivers State.”

“Nobody should cajole him to dabble into national politics if he wants to write his name in gold,” he added.

He urged the governor to make use of the support he is presently enjoying from the Rivers people and harness the untapped treasures that lie in the green economy and tourism in Rivers State.

Akpobari, who is also a renowned environmental activist advised Fubara to also ensure that he develops other parts of the state instead of just the capital, Port Harcourt.

“There are a lot of things he can do in this state. The first is to ensure that the one-city state syndrome is destroyed,” he added.

Earlier, the Leader of the Ogoni Peoples Assembly, Reverend Probel Williams, appealed to genuine elders in the state to wade into the crisis in the state, admonishing some persons he alleged are fueling the crisis to allow peace to reign.