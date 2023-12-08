What Bishop Oyedepo Did To Me When I Told Him I Want To Become Tinubu’s Minister – Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has shared her encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Edu, who spoke at the ongoing 2023 Shiloh, an annual programme of the Winners Chapel, said she became a minister under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration after Bishop Oyedepo prayed for her during last year’s Shiloh.

According to her, she had approached the renowned preacher and expressed her ambition to become a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Bishop Oyedepo laid his hands on her and she left.

“Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the next time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him, ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now’. And he said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He put his hand on my head and he said, ‘It is done’. I stood up, and I left.

“I came today to return all glory to God that in spite of all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. One of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.

“People my age, are not at the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria in this Fourth Republic. But today, I can boldly stand here to say, ‘God did it’. I came to return all glory to God,” Edu said.

Naija News reports that Edu was one of the nominees forwarded to the Senate months ago to be screened and confirmed as the minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Prior to her nomination, Edu held the position of National Women Leader for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), making her one of the youngest ministers in President Tinubu’s cabinet at 37 years old.