Son Heung-min Blames Tottenham’s Defeat To West Ham On Attackers

The captain of Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-min believes that if the club’s attackers were clinical enough they wouldn’t have lost to West Ham United on Thursday night.

Hence, Son Heung-min who became Spurs’ talisman after Harry Kane’s exit to Bayern Munich last summer, said the 2-1 defeat to their London rivals was “unacceptable”.

The South Korean international stressed that his colleagues “need to take responsibility” for the defeat.

During the game, Coach Ange Postecoglou’s team got off to a fast start at home, but a second-half comeback ultimately saw them record their fifth straight loss of the season.

In the first half, Tottenham’s deflected cross by Giovani Lo Celso struck the post, then in the second half, Richarlison missed a header from close range that would have given the home team the lead.

Ultimately, West Ham were clinical and Tottenham lacked a cutting edge despite having 23 shots.

So far this season, Spurs have given up more points from winning positions (16) than any other Premier League team.

Also, Spurs who were leading the table by five points, dropped to fifth place as a result of their five-game losing streak.

In an interview with Amazon Prime after the game, Son Heung-min said: “[Whether we] deserved better or not means nothing – we lost the game. It is unacceptable.

Story continues below advertisement



“As players [we] should take responsibility. Attacking players should [especially] feel responsibility because we had chances to kill the game.”