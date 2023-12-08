Presidency Clarifies Commencement Of Pullako Initiative In Kaduna, Zamfara, Others

The presidency has clarified that the Pullako initiative is the unique response of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a non-kinetic approach to the challenges in the North West.

In a post via his official X handle on Friday, the Special Assistant to the president on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said the initiative would address the problems of kidnapping, banditry, and other challenges in the North West.

He said the beneficiary states are Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger, and Benue States will also benefit from the initiative for the purpose of equity and justice.

The presidential aide added that Tinubu approved the commencement of the Pullako Initiative in Sokoto state by next month.

Olusegun said in light of recent developments, the President directed that it should be kick-started in Kaduna State, with Tudun Biri village as the first beneficiary of the scheme.

He said the initiative comes with a complete package, including houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, empowerment initiatives and solar energy, among others.

He wrote: "For clarity, the Pullako Initiative is the President's unique response as a non-kinetic approach to the challenges in the North West.

“Beneficiary states are Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and for the purpose of equity and justice, Niger and Benue States will also benefit from this initiative.

“The President approved the commencement of the Pullako Initiative by next month.

"The initiative was projected to commence in Sokoto, but in the light of recent developments, the President directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started in Kaduna State; Tudun Biri will be the first beneficiary of the scheme."