My Manager Siphoned All My Money, Wished Me Death – Oladips

Popular rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, has apologised to Nigerians over his death hoax pulled by his management.

He explained that it was not a prank as he was very sick at that time. He, however, apologised to Nigerians for the confusion.

The singer stated this on a recent interview with Naija FM.

The singer said that he plans on surrounding himself with professionals henceforth.

He revealed that he presently does not have a manager as the former one had siphoned all his money.

Oladips said, “To Nigerians and my core followers, I will never play with people’s emotions like that. It was never a prank. I was sick sick. I am really sorry for the confusion, the false alarm and everything. I take full responsibility.

“Henceforth, I will make sure that I’m surrounded by professionals. Because I feel like that is where the problem started from. I have experienced a lot of things, including my manager siphoning my money, wishing me death. So, it got to a point where I didn’t even have manager again. It was just me and my boys. Right now, I’m just trying to select the right people and make sure that they are professionals that know the right thing to do. No be person wey because he no hear from my mum, he feel like, ‘Ah! This guy don go [die].

“If he [my manager] was a professional person he would not do such. That is why I said I take full responsibility. So, I’m really sorry. Make una forgive me abeg.”