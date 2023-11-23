‘Late’ Oladips Releases Proof That He Is Alive [VIDEO]

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who was previously reported to have passed away by his management, has released a video to prove that he is alive and well.

In a video on his Instagram story, Oladips can be seen vibing to a song outside his house with an elderly woman, who is believed to be his grandmother.

Recall that reports emerges on November 11 that the rapper had died following a health issue he had allegedly been battling with for months.

The death of Oladips has, however, become contentious with social media reports saying he is still alive.

The news of his demise was shared by his management via the rapper’s official Instagram page.

The management wrote: “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLA DIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14 Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral service will be announced as soon as it is concluded!

Story continues below advertisement

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen) -Management.”