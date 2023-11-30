‘There Is Cruise, There Is Clout’ – Oladips ‘Lands’ In Hospital Days After ‘Faking Death’

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has taken to social media to share a video clip of himself receiving treatment at a hospital.

Naija News reports that this is happening days after Oladips was reported dead.

It could be recalled that on November 15, 2023, Oladips management released a statement on his Instagram page announcing he died the previous day, November 14, 2023.

However, fellow rapper Qdot and other associates of Oladips took to social media at the time, to reveal that the singer was still alive. Subsequently, Oladips himself presented video evidence to prove his well-being, which further fueled speculations that he had faked his death for promotional purposes.

Reacting in the latest post, however, Oladips frowned at the assertions that he faked his death to promote his new album, ‘Superhero Adugbo.’

Oladips via his Instagram story, blamed Qdot for the allegations that he faked his death, saying Qdot rushed to announce on social media that he was alive “at a time my family was unsure of my situation.”

According to him, Qdot made it look as if they had a conversation when they had not spoken this year.

“I know there is a cruise. There is clout. And then there is the truth!

“Qdot, the reason why you posted ‘My gee is alive’ at a time my family was unsure of my situation is so appalling and uncalled for. I dey where I dey struggles with my life, you dey post ‘My gee is alive,” Oladips said, adding that the submission was unnecessarily misleading everyone.

“Made it look like me and you just had a conversation.

“Bro, I went through it and anything could have happened. The last me and you had any conversation was January 2, 2022. I get proof and I will soon tell the story in full! Cos why una dey always do like this for this industry tori olorun?