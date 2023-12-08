Katsina Govt Suspends Teacher For Sexually Harassing Female Student

Katsina State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hadiza Yar’adua, has been instructed by Governor Dikko Radda to suspend a teacher, Lawal Ibrahim over allegations of sexual harassment against a female student at Government Day Secondary School, Dantankari.

Naija News reports that Governor Radda issued the order on Friday, not long after learning of an allegation that claimed the principal of the school harassed a female student sexually.

The governor ordered the State Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education to look into the claim, take the necessary steps, and report back to him in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari on Friday.



He also instructed State Commissioner of Police Abubakar Musa to look into the claim and question DPO Dandume over alleged gratification and compromise on the matter.

Meanwhile, the recent recruitment of 7,325 teachers in Katsina state was reportedly marred by the illegal smuggling of 152 candidates who did not write the assessment test.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Zainab Musa Musawa, disclosed this to journalists after an executive council meeting chaired by Governor Umar Dikko Radda yesterday, Naija News understands.

In response to these irregularities, the government has formed a special committee to review the entire process.

The committee will address issues such as the omission of certain candidates’ names, scoring discrepancies, and other complaints that have arisen from the recruitment exercise.

By doing so, the government aims to rectify the situation by offering positions to the 22 qualified candidates whose names were omitted and removing the 11 unqualified candidates who were mistakenly recruited.