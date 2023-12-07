152 Names Allegedly Smuggled Into Teachers Recruitment In Katsina – Govt React

The recent recruitment of 7,325 teachers in Katsina state was reportedly marred by the illegal smuggling of 152 candidates who did not write the assessment test.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Zainab Musa Musawa, disclosed this to journalists after an executive council meeting chaired by Governor Umar Dikko Radda yesterday, Naija News understands.

In response to these irregularities, the government has formed a special committee to review the entire process.

The committee will address issues such as the omission of certain candidates’ names, scoring discrepancies, and other complaints that have arisen from the recruitment exercise.

By doing so, the government aims to rectify the situation by offering positions to the 22 qualified candidates whose names were omitted and removing the 11 unqualified candidates who were mistakenly recruited.

Musawa cautioned that the governor of the state has given his assurance to take severe action against any officer who is found guilty of the discrepancies in the intended intention to deny qualified candidates their right to join the public service as teachers.

In the meantime, the Katsina state government has announced that it will commence the implementation of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, in all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, within the state civil service starting from January 2024.

Furthermore, a private consulting firm called Rent Take has been appointed to oversee the coordination of the TSA implementation.

The state Commissioner of Finance, Bashir Tanimu Gambo, revealed this after yesterday’s Katsina State Executive Council meeting, Naija News reports.

The commissioner clarified that Rent Take will operate in the state for six months. During this time, they will train personnel and administrators who will take over the responsibility once Rent Take completes their assignment.

According to him, the initiative would ensure total control of all revenue coming to the state, and block financial leakages.