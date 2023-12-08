Kaduna Bombing: Ribadu, Northern Senators Reaffirm Confidence In Security Agencies

Despite the accidental military drone strike in Tudun Biri village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State , senators from northern Nigeria and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu passed a vote of confidence on the nation’s security forces.

Naija News reports that even though the most recent military incident resulted in dozens of injuries and 85 confirmed deaths, Ribadu and the lawmakers applauded the security agencies’ dedication to reducing the region’s security problems.

While visiting Tudun Biri village on a fact-finding tour, the NSA, who commended the security agencies, also promised that the bombing tragedy would not be overlooked. He said that a thorough inquiry would start right away to prevent the re-occurrence of the incident.

“We are here to physically see and also talk directly to the people, victims, and families and make an assessment for the Federal Government. It is a tragedy and misfortune. But it has happened. What matters is: how we move forward, what we going to learn from here, and what exactly we need to do,” Ribadu said.

He applauded Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for his maturity and leadership in handling the regrettable event, especially in getting supplies and other logistics to the victims.

Along with visiting Governor Sani, the senators from the north, led by Senator Abdul Ningi, offered their condolences over the devastating bomb attack.

In addition to expressing their sorrow over the event, the senators praised security services for their achievements in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones.

Additionally, they pleaded with Nigerians to set aside their feelings and emotions in the wake of the occurrence and permit the government to conduct a comprehensive investigation in order to prevent a repeat of it in the future.