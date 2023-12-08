Amnesty International Urges Tinubu To Investigation Recent Kaduna Bombing

Rights group, Amnesty International has urged the President Bola Tinubu-led government to institute an impartial investigation into the recent bombing in Kaduna.

Making this call in a statement made available on its official X account on Friday, the right group asked the President Tinubu government to set up an impartial investigation into the individual and command responsibilities of soldiers, mid-level and senior-level military commanders over the reckless air strikes that led to the death of civilians in the state.

“Nigerian authorities must immediately institute an impartial investigation into the individual and command responsibilities of soldiers, and mid-level and senior-level military commanders regarding the reckless air strikes that killed over 120 civilians at Tudun Biri village,” a statement by Amnesty International read.

Naija News reports that Amnesty International’s comment comes after the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, called for justice for the victims of the recent military airstrikes in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, which resulted in over 100 deaths.

The Sultan made this demand during his speech at the Silver Anniversary of the 11th Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Isa Muhammad, held at the Emir’s Palace in Kafanchan, Kaduna.

He said, “We are here not only to celebrate the emir but to also pray for the emirate and the lives of those killed in Kaduna State. We are going to push for it until justice is served to the people.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa in his response described what happened in Kaduna as highly regrettable.

He said, “Our duty is to protect the citizens, we are going to take serious action to make sure something like this is not going to happen again anywhere in the country. The president has ordered a thorough investigation on it.”