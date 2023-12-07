The Economy Is Bad, Stop This Crazy Quest For Power – Coalition Sends Message To Tinubu

A coalition of Arewa Communities in South-West have claimed that there is an alleged plot to subvert the will of majority of Northern voters through the judiciary.

The group made the allegation during a rally on current developments relating to democracy, rule of law, peace and stability in Northern Nigeria.

The Vice Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum, Oyo State Chapter, Shehu Idris, and Women Leader, Northern Community in South West, Hajiya Aisha Ismail, lamented over the current hardship in the North, adding that the seeming persecution of some prominent political leaders in the region would further heat up the zone.

The group appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to jettison the alleged plot to hijack more states for the ruling APC through the instrumentality of the court.

They lamented that the country is already going through serious economic crisis yet the ruling party is still borrowing and spending so much more on unnecessary extravagances.

They said: “We are all witnesses to the economic and political difficulties being faced by the citizens of our country, especially those in the Northern part of the country. INEC failed to deliver free, fair and transparent elections and this is made evident by the cases in our electoral Tribunals and appellate courts after the 2023 elections.

“The economy is bad. The Naira has lost value. Food is more expensive and unemployment is very high. All these have led to higher costs of feeding, education, health, accommodation and transportation. Yet the APC Federal Government is still borrowing and spending so much money on unnecessary travel, renovation of buildings and cost of governance. These people do not care about the “common man” of Nigeria.

“Obviously, a degeneration of this situation will impact on us directly as Arewas in the South West. If the North errupts due to the hijacking of the people’s mandate by the APC through the courts and Yorubas bear the brunt of it, then we, as Northerners, will not be safe in South West land either.

“We, therefore, call on the President and his party to stop this crazy quest for power and the grabbing of states, using the judiciary.”