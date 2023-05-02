Senate Presidency: Same Northerners That Supported Tinubu Wants To Checkmate Him – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna North Central federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has taken to social media to mock northerners jostling for the position of the Senate Presidency.

Naija News understands that Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, got a chunk of votes that led to his victory in the 2023 presidential election from the Northern region of the country.

However, there have been a series of arguments in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as senators, especially from the Southern and Northern regions are lobbying for top positions in the 10th National Assembly.

While those in the Southern region said they are gunning for the position for equity’s sake, the Northern politicians said they are most deserving of the same Senate Presidency seat.

Reacting to the debates, Senator Sani in a post via his verified Twitter page on Tuesday (today), said the same northerners who gave their mandates to Tinubu are now demanding to checkmate the President-elect.

The former lawmaker described the situation as someone who is in love and also in doubt & living in fear of the same.

He tweeted: “The Northerners who supported Asiwaju to the throne are now saying they want the Senate Presidency to Checkmate him. It’s a good political strategy. But it’s like being in love and also being in doubt & living in fear. True love supposed to be blind.”

In another post on the micro-blogging platform earlier, Sani expressed concern over the economic situation of Nigeria.

The Kaduna politician predicts that life may be more difficult for Nigerians in the future.

“In view of the economic mess that will be left behind by this administration, there is no doubt life will be harder for ordinary Nigerians in any future economic reforms. They governed by cover ups & excessive & frivolous borrowing and the time to pay has come,” Sani wrote on Twitter.