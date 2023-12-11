‘Northern Politicians Suffering Political Embarrassment From Tinubu’s Administration’

The Coalition of Northern Youths Movement Initiative (CNYMI) has alleged a plot to weaken prominent Northern politicians ahead of the 2027 election.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the chairman of the group, Hamza Bala Lawal, who was flanked by its secretary, Ibrahim Muhammad Inuwa, listed northern politicians suffering political embarrassment, including former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, and Senator Abdulazeez Yari, the former Zamfara State Governor who was subsequently rubbished by the government when he tried to become the Senate President of the country.

Lawal called on the judiciary, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to abide by their oath of allegiance to the people and the Constitution of Nigeria, stressing that any injustice against the northern region will be resisted.

The group also cautioned politicians against being accomplices in the plots to undermine the northerners, insisting they are aware of moves by certain politicians to destabilize the region, especially the commercial city of Kano and Plateau states, respectively.

Lawal said, “Another Northerner who has also been humiliated since coming into being of this government is Senator Ali Ndume, who by right and qualification ought to be the Senate Leader but has since been relegated to be the deputy despite having served in that position in the past in the last 9th Assembly.

“Perhaps, the major casualty in the plot against the North is the former Governor of Kano State, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who is being harassed on a daily basis to give up the mandate that the people of the state have given to his party in the general election.

“We are however calling on President Tinubu not to do anything that would truncate the peace and tranquility that exist in the country by allowing the will of the people in all electoral contests to prevail at all times.”

The chairman of the group also posited that Nigerians are witnesses to what is going on in the Court of Appeal concerning the governorship poll in Zamfara, Plateau and Kano States, where the opposition parties won the states at the ballot box and the attempt by the Federal Government to snatch these states from the winning political parties.

He added, “What is even more embarrassing is the case of Kano where the Court of Appeal is still finding it hard to defend its verdict on the election which many have come to see as very ignoble and horrible. The fact that the verdict is tainted was further shown when the NNPP tried to secure the certified true copy of the judgment revealed the underhand dealings that must have happened with the document revealing contradictory outcomes.

“While some paragraphs upheld the election of Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP as duly elected. The embarrassment created by the nasty scenario is yet to abate as we speak as the action has further put the judiciary in the negative spot in the minds of right thinking Nigerians who have lost faith in that vital arm of the government.

“The most laughable verdict also is the issue of internal affairs of each political parties which is clearly enshrined in our electoral act and which the supreme court has long settled, yet that is the issue the same judiciary is using to upturn Kano’s mandates which was freely given to NNPP”