‘Your Administration Is Controlled By Yoruba Jingoists’ – Shettima Accuses Sanwo-Olu Of Marginalizing Northerners In Lagos

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) National President, Yerima Shettima, has accused the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of marginalizing northerners residing in the state.

Naija News reports that Shettima, in a statement on Friday, said northerners, as a significant part of the state, expect to receive a fair share of resources and development projects in the communities where they predominate.

However, northerners are neglected with Sanwo-Olu’s distribution of resources in the state according to him.

According to Shettima, the northerners voted massively for the governor in the last election, and he should ensure they get fair representation in key positions within the government because failure to address the current situation may have significant political consequences in the upcoming elections.

He said, “The Northern population, being a significant part of Lagos State, expects to receive a fair share of resources and development projects in the communities where they predominate.

“However, the Northern communities in Lagos have been neglected, with resources and projects disproportionately allocated to Yoruba indigenes and residents.

“In March 2023, Northern voters in Lagos entrusted their faith in Sanwo-Olu to address their limitations and guide them towards a secure and prosperous future.

Story continues below advertisement



“They believed that their votes would result in a united Lagos State, where resources and appointments would be proportionately shared. However, months into its inception, the administration has proven to be controlled by Yoruba regional jingoists.”