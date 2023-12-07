Shettima Visits Victims Of Kaduna Accidental Bombing

Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited the victims of the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Biri village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Recall that over 90 people were killed and many others injured in the Sunday night airstrikes by the Nigerian Army in the village during the Maulud celebration.

The Vice President, accompanied by the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, and other government officials visited Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna to condoled with the victims.

He was also in the company of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and the speaker of the House of Representative, Tajudden Abbas, among others.

Shettima also extended condolences and support to the victims and families affected by the recent airstrikes accidentally executed by troops of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State.

The vice president also embarked on a tour of the hospital wards, personally meeting with injured victims and their anxious loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement



Shettima offered words of comfort and assured them of the government’s continued support.