Russia To Hold Historic Presidential Election In 2024

The Russian upper chamber of parliament designated March 17, 2024, as the date for the next presidential election, which is widely predicted to be won by longtime President, Vladimir Putin.

Naija News reports that the senators overwhelmingly accepted the date in a live televised meeting, a step that “practically kicks off the presidential campaign,” according to the chamber’s head, Valentina Matvienko.

Although he has not formally declared his intention to run in the election, Putin, who has ruled Russia as either the country’s president or prime minister since 2000, is most likely to do so in the coming weeks.

The election is scheduled to hold two years after Russia in February 2022, annexed the Ukrainian regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia and began what it refers to as a special military operation in the country.

According to Matvienko, the election “will be a sort of culmination of reunification” for the regions.

In the latest casualty during the 21-month offensive in Ukraine, a Russian general has lost his life, as reported by the governor of Russia’s Voronezh region on Monday.

Russian Telegram channels with sources in the army suggested that the incident occurred at the end of November when the general stepped on a mine away from the front line, hinting that it could have been a device laid by Russian forces.

While Moscow typically remains silent about its losses in Ukraine, there have been occasional acknowledgements of the deaths of high-ranking officers.

Voronezh governor, Alexander Gusev conveyed the news on Telegram, expressing sorrow over the passing of Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, the deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Northern Fleet, who died in the line of duty in a special operation zone during the offensive in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement



Gusev paid tribute to Zavadsky, describing him as “a courageous officer, a real general, and a worthy man.” However, specific details regarding the circumstances of Zavadsky’s death were not provided.