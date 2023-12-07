Redeem Church, Ifelodun Mosque, C&S Church, Night Club, Others Sealed For Noise Pollution In Lagos

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency ( LASEPA ) has sealed some religious worship centres, hotels and club houses across the state for noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

Making this disclosure in a statement made available on his official X account, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said that the facilities were sealed over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

“Ifelodun Mosque, Children of God Healings Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour), Euphoria Night Club, Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel & Suites, and Avro Supermarket were yesterday sealed by the @LasepaOfficial enforcement team over noise pollution and other environmental infractions,” tweet by Wahab read.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State In October approved the appointment of Dr. Babatunde Ajayi as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

Naija News reports that spokesperson to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, detailed that the new LASEPA boss is a renowned medical practitioner, global health consultant and a seasoned administrator.

Akosile said Ajayi, a former Special Assistant to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has led several projects and initiatives that improved health outcomes in Lagos state.

Ajayi replaced Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, another seasoned administrator and environmental activist, who has taken a higher responsibility at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).