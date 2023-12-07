Pele’s Santos Relegated For First Time In 111 Years

Brazilian legendary club, Santos, which was made famous by the late Pele, has been relegated for the first time in 111 years.

Santos were kicked out of Brazil’s top division, Serie A, following a 2-1 loss against Fortaleza at home in their season’s last league game today, December 7.

Fortaleza’s Marinho scored the game’s opener in the 39th minute and Santos who needed to win the game scored the equalizer in the 58th minute through the boots of Messias.

When fans of both sides thought the game would end in a draw, Juan Martín Lucero scored the heartbreaking match-winner in injury time.

The 2-1 defeat dropped Santos to the 17th spot with 43 points in 38 games, a point behind safety, making it their first relegation in their illustrious history. They were relegated alongside America Mineiro, Coritiba, and Goias.

In their prime, in the 1950s and 1960s, Santos won twelve state titles, six league titles, and two Copas Libertadores.

Pele, the three-time World Cup champion, who died last year at the age of eighty-two, played the best part of his club career at the Brazilian giants.

With Santos, who suffered financial difficulties earlier in the season, out of the picture, Sao Paulo and Flamengo are now the only two Brazilian teams that haven’t been relegated.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras won the league title for the second time in a row and their 12th overall thanks to a 1-1 draw at Cruzeiro.