Opposition Political Parties Sponsoring Protest, Demanding Wike’s Sack – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused the opposition parties of masterminding the protest against the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to distract President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that the factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a press statement, urged the opposition political parties to allow Wike to focus on his duties.

The group noted that an opposition governor and presidential candidate mobilized the politically sponsored protests in Abuja on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, to score cheap political goals and distract Wike, one of the pillars of Tinubu’s administration.

Isiguzoro expressed confidence that Tinubu could catch a glimpse of the opposition’s grandstanding to weaken his administration through childish protests.

He said, “Ethno religious sentiments should not be brought into every facet of our national development! Competence and capacity to deliver infrastructural and economic development in FCT should be the watch word! And there is no doubt that Wike has the track record!”

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the leading Igbo socio-cultural organization, has urged the Federal Government to use Nigeria’s diplomatic links with Finland to extradite Biafran agitator Simon Ekpa, whom the military has charged with instigating the unrest in the Southeast.

On Tuesday, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, claimed that Ekpa, who is currently based in Finland, was undermining the work of security officers in the Southeast.

Speaking on Tuesday in the House of Representatives, Musa said that “Simon Ekpa is sabotaging our efforts in the Southeast,” adding that the agitator was using Finland as a shield.

However, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, said that Ohanaeze supported Musa’s idea in a statement made in an interview with Punch Newspaper.