Japa: Running To Other Countries Is Not The Solution, Pray For Change – CAN President, Sultan Warn Nigerians

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, have warned Nigerian youths against emigrating from the country.

They urged the citizenry not to loose hope in Nigeria despite the economic crisis plaguing the country.

The duo stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), with the theme ‘Restoration of Hope in Nigeria.’

Okoh cautioned Nigerians against reckless emigration that exposes them to more danger and inhumane treatment.

He reassured Nigerians of hope and opportunities in the country

The archbishop argued that the solution to the country’s problems is not emigration.

According to him, “Nigerians have endured the strife and extreme difficulties. Unfortunately, those who could not bear the situation migrated to other nations in search of greener pastures, commonly known as ‘japa syndrome’.

“The solution is not in running away to other countries but in finding ways to restore hope of the citizens in our dear country. Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources more than many nations of the world, but we need to get it right on the management of these resources for the good of all.”

Also, the Sultan said he was in support of the CAN president’s efforts to discourage emigration. He called on Nigerians to pray for the government so that leaders could make good decisions and formulate the right policies that would bring about peace and development. He cautioned against deliberate efforts that could pull down the system.