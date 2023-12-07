Full Text Of Supreme Court Judgment That Dismissed Obi’s Appeal Against Tinubu’s Election

The supreme court on the 26th of October, 2023 dismissed the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that the apex court affirmed President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Obi in an appeal filed before the Supreme Court had alleged that Vice President, Kashim Shettima was guilty of double nomination, and was not qualified to serve as running mate to Tinubu.

The apex court, however, said it cannot allow the matter of double nomination to be relitigated, having already issued a judgment on it.

In total, there were seven issues in Obi’s appeal against the decision of the presidential election petition tribunal to affirm Tinubu’s victory.

Justice Inyang Okoro-led panel agreed that Obi’s petition was devoid of merit.

Click here to download a copy of the lead judgment by Okoro.

Click here to download a copy of the judgment by Uwani Abba Aji, one of the justices in the panel.