English FA Accuses Spain’s Luis Rubiales Of Kissing England’s Player

The chairwoman of the English Football Federation, Debbie Hewitt, has accused former Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales, of forcefully kissing an English female footballer.

Recall that Luis Rubiales was forced to resign as Spanish FA president after the world football governing body banned him from football after he allegedly kissed Spanish women’s footballer, Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

Currently, the embattled Spanish football administrator is battling to clear his name in court as he has been charged with sexual assault over the alleged forceful kiss.

Luis Rubiales was spotted on camera embracing Hermoso and planting a kiss on her lips during the medals presentation ceremony after she helped Spain win the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

While Rubiales insisted that he got the footballer’s consent before he kissed her, Hermoso insisted that she didn’t consent to it.

During the ongoing FIFA hearing into the scandal as the football governing body considers stiffer sanctions against the former Spanish FA president, Hewitt testified that she saw Rubiales forcing a kiss on an England player after the final which ended 1-0 in favour of Spain.

According to Hewitt, Rubiales “cupped and stroked” Laura Coombs of England and “seemed to forcefully kiss Lucy Bronze on her face” during the presentation ceremony.

Hewitt went on to state that she was “deeply uncomfortable and embarrassed” by Rubiales’s welcoming of the Spanish players, which included slapping one on the bottom.

On his part, Rubiales retorted that Hewitt was “speaking from ignorance” or “blatantly” lying about the kiss.