VP Shettima Visits Kaduna Over Army Bombing [Photos]

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived Kaduna State to Commissirate with victims of Nigerian Army drone Misfire in Tudun Biri Village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that Shettima was received by the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani and other government officials.

Recall that not less than 120 people lost their lives, and about 60 persons were injured in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night during the celebration of Maulud in the village.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has said the Armed Forces will not relent in fighting criminal elements and adversaries of the nation.

Matawalle, during a visit to victims of the drone attack at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night, said that the visit, which was to ensure assistance to the victims and their families, was directed by President Bola Tinubu.

The minister added that the Defence Ministry would take responsibility for all the victims’ medical bills, adding that arrangements would be made to ensure that such incidences do not recur in the country.