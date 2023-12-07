Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 7th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1165 and sell at N1173 on Wednesday 6th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1165 Selling Rate N1173

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 951 Selling Rate 952

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A recent publication by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown that Nigeria’s crude oil revenue increased by 83.23 per cent to N8.54 trillion in the third quarter of 2023.

This is as Nigeria’s foreign trade in the period under review experienced a rise by 53.16 per cent year-on-year to N 18.80tn, Naija News understands.

In the previous year’s third quarter, only N4.66tn was recorded in crude oil sales.

Story continues below advertisement



Factors such as increased trade activity contributed to a 60.78 per cent increase in total exports to N10,35 trillion in the third quarter of 2023, the NBS report on foreign trade in goods (FTAG) revealed.