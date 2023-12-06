‘We Will Abide By What We Were Taught’ – Amaechi’s Ally Hints At Dumping Wike Over Rivers Crisis

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State Spokesman, Chris Finebone, has taken a position against the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, following the crisis rocking the state.

Naija News recalls that Finebone, a former aide to Wike, who worked with the state ex-governor, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, shocked many in 2022 when he dumped the former Minister of Transportation and joined Wike’s camp.

However, Finebone, in a post via X on Wednesday, hinted at dumping Wike to follow the incumbent Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who has been at loggerheads with the FCT minister.

He wrote, “One man’s interest cannot be greater than the interest of the overwhelming majority of Rivers people.

“When he was Governor, he taught us that the interest of Rivers State must come first at all times.

“As good students of his political philosophy, we will abide by what we were taught.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Abuja natives and members of civil society groups gathered in a large protest at the National Assembly complex, demanding the resignation of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The protesters criticized Wike’s leadership, labeling it as incompetent and lacking vision for the development of the Federal Capital Territory.

Adamu Kabir Matazu, speaking on behalf of the protesters and representing the Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability, urged for an investigation into Wike’s land allocation policies in the FCT.