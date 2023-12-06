Video: Gridlock As 40ft Container-laden Trailer Falls On Lagos Road

Motorists and commuters were forced to take alternate routes on Wednesday after a 40-foot trailer fell in the Demurin area of Lagos State.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LATSMA), the vehicle experienced a brake failure and crashed on the busy road.

LASTMA took to its official X handle to share a video clip from the accident scene with the caption: “A 40ft containerised trailer had a brake failure at Demurin inwards Mile 12, and it has blocked the service lane and BRT corridor, only the main carriageway is available for vehicular movement at the moment.

“Officers are on the ground managing the situation while effort is on for its evacuation,” it noted.

[12:15PM] #Mile12 #AccidentReport A 40ft containerized trailer had brake failure at Demurin inwards Mile 12, it has blocked the service lane and Brt corridor, only the main carriage way is available for vehicular movement atm. pic.twitter.com/Bz2JAtNlsa — LASTMA (@followlastma) December 6, 2023

In a similar event, a loaded truck fell on the side of the road at Ijora, causing a hold-up on the route.

“Transloading is in progress, and the tow truck for its evacuation is already on the ground. Officers are also on the ground managing the situation,” LASTMA noted while confirming the incident.