Transfer Update On Luis Suarez, Palhinha, Wirtz, Greenwood, Frimpong, Others

The 36-year-old Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez of Gremio is almost certain to sign a one-year contract to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, The Miami Herald claimed.

At least two Premier League teams will compete with Bayern Munich in January for Fulham’s 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder, Joao Palhinha, the Telegraph reported.

Florian Wirtz, a 20-year-old German midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, is a target for Manchester City and Liverpool, therefore Bayern may miss out on him, according to 90min.

In January, Newcastle United may bring in five players, their priority being a goalkeeper, the Sun claimed.

Former Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui, who has been connected to Manchester United, declined a contract from Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad worth 18 million euros (£15.4 million) a season because he wants to go back to the Premier League, the AS claimed.

Arsenal are still showing interest in 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Douglas Luiz, but Aston Villa would need to receive a deal of at least £60 million before considering selling him, Caught Offside reported.

Villa have set Luiz’s price at £110 million, according to Football Transfers.

On Sunday, scouts from Arsenal and Liverpool watched 22-year-old Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen play, 90min claimed.

Mason Greenwood, 22, a forward for Manchester United and England, who is on loan at Getafe, could join Real Sociedad on a permanent deal since Getafe might not be able to afford him on a permanent deal next summer, according to Todofichajes.

Barcelona are targeting Manchester United’s 26-year-old Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek as a possible replacement for Gavi, Sport claimed.

If England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, departs Manchester United this January, the club will have the chance to sign Donyell Malen, 24, of Borussia Dortmund and the Netherlands, according to Football Transfers.