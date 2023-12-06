Singer Chike Narrowly Escapes Gunmen Attack In Abuja

Afro-pop sensation, Chike Agada has narrowly escaped an attack from unknown gunmen in Abuja.

The artiste announced the development via his X handle on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the events of the past 24 hours as a testament to his life, Chike expressed gratitude to God and the DSS, who promptly came to his aid and ensured his safety.

He explained that he had just left the opening of his friend’s restaurant and lounge when he discovered that he was being followed.

Chike disclosed that the gunmen began to fire at his vehicle when his driver began to speed.

The singer explained that despite the sporadic gunshots he was unharmed.

He wrote, “The last 24hrs have been a true testimony. I had just left the opening of my friend’s restaurant and lounge in Abuja, only to discover I was being followed.

I instructed the driver to step on the pedal along Guzape Expressway, and as soon as he did, they started firing sporadically at my vehicle. I thank the Almighty because I left there unharmed.

Story continues below advertisement



“And I want to express my gratitude for the way in which the @OfficialDSSNG came to my aid in making sure of my safety.”