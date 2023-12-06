Peter Obi’s Ally, Ebiseni Set To Dump LP For PDP

The South-West coordinator of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Olusola Ebiseni, is set to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

Recall that the LP Presidential Campaign Council appointed Ebiseni as the Coordinator of the South West region after Akin Osuntokun was appointed to lead the council ahead of the 2023 elections.

Naija News gathered that Ebiseni’s latest move to the main opposition party was in preparation for the plan to contest in the 2024 governorship election in Ondo.

According to Peoples Gazette, Ebiseni would be leading members of the ‘Obidient movement’ and his supporters to the PDP ahead of the November 16, 2024 governorship poll in the state.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and served as a two-term commissioner in the state under the PDP-led government of Olusegun Mimiko.

Speaking with the news platform, one of his aides, Taiwo Asemudara, confirmed that Ebiseni would be returning to the PDP today by noon alongside his supporters across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“He (Ebiseni) would be leading supporters to join the PDP today by noon,” he told The Gazette.

Also, a source in the state executive council of the opposition party who spoke anonymously to the news platform also confirmed Ebiseni’s return to the PDP.

“Truly, he will be reuniting with his former party today, and we are pleased to welcome him back home,” he said.