‘Minister Of Defence Is Incompetent’ – Protesters Storm National Assembly, Make Demands Over Kaduna Village Bombing

Some protesters under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) North West Zone, and Arewa Youth Movement, on Wednesday, besieged the National Assembly premises in Abuja for over two hours, following the killing of many innocent citizens by a military drone on Sunday.

Naija News learnt that the protesters demanded justice for victims of the bombing and asked the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, to either live up to his responsibility or resign from his position.

Recall that no fewer than 120 persons were killed and about 60 persons injured in a bomb attack on Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army on Sunday night.

Addressing newsmen, the leader of the protesters, Nasir Ishaku, said the killing of innocent Nigerians, especially in the Northern part of the country was unacceptable and can’t be tolerated any more.

Ishaku urged the National Assembly to probe into the Sunday killing in Kaduna and take decisive action to save the country.

He argued that the security situation in the country has continued to deteriorate since the inception of Badaru as the Minister of Defence, adding it was a clear indication that he is incompetent.

He said, “For those who have eyes to see, let them see well, and those who have ears to hear, let them listen attentively. Nigeria is not well because Nigerians are being killed day by day.

“Security situation in the country keeps deteriorating since his (Badaru) inception as Minister of Defence. These two organisations have a moral obligation to express our grievances because Nigeria is in a shambles in terms of security of lives and property, most especially, in the Northern Nigeria.

“Nigeria keeps losing members of the armed forces which include the army, the air force, the navy and members of the Nigeria Police Force. Our university students are still in captivity and no one knows their whereabouts. These are the clear indications that the minister is incompetent to handle that sensitive ministry. Therefore, he should wake up to his responsibilities or resign.”