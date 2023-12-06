Nigeria News
NNPC Seals ‘Crucial’ Deal At COP28 Summit In Dubai
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has penned a crucial deal at the ongoing COP28 climate change summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Nigerian petroleum body announced via its X handle that “At COP28 in Dubai, NNPC Ltd. Seals LNG Deals for Domestic, International Markets.”
It noted that an agreement on 421 Tonnes per day small-scale LNG Project in Ajaokuta and MoU on Floating LNG was reached at the Dubai event.
More details shortly…
© 2023 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc.
Advertisement