Head Of Presidential Election Appeal Court Panel Gets Supreme Court Job

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who led the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election, has been recommended for a position on the Supreme Court bench by the National Judicial Council.

Tsammani presided over a five-member appeal court panel, which included Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.

Naija News recalls that the PEPT, in a unanimous decision, held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, as well as other petitioners, failed to substantiate their allegations against the poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The NJC, on Wednesday, recommended Tsammani and 10 other justices for appointment to the Supreme Court bench.

They are: Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR; Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa; Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme; Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani; Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein; Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya; Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah; Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru; Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur; Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar; and Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris.

Meanwhile, one of those also nominated to the Supreme Court bench, Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein, has also been in the eye of the storm over the controversy that trailed the Court of Appeal’s verdict on the Kano State governorship election.

The controversy was caused by the difference between the verdict of the three-member panel led by Justice Adumein and the content of the certified true copy of the judgment made available later.

Story continues below advertisement



The CTC contradicted the judgment read in court, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf.