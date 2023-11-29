Kano Governorship Judgement: Erring Judicial Officers To Be Punished – NJC

The National Judicial Council (NJC) is set to investigate the controversy around the certified true copy (CTC) of the Kano State governorship election appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Officials of the NJC confirmed the decision on Tuesday during a visit to the headquarters of the Media Trust Ltd in Abuja.

Naija News reports that there has been confusion and condemnation of the CTC of the judgment of the Friday, November 17 judgment of the appellate court, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in favour of the Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the ground of not being a member of the party.

The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari, in a statement on Wednesday, November 17, admitted clerical errors in the document while insisting that the court’s judgment remains valid.

The leader of the delegation disclosed that petitions have been received, adding that the council will treat them according to the rules.

He said, “The petitions that have been written would not be taken immediately, they would have to go through the preliminary complaint assessment, those people would look at it, then send to the plenary, then plenary would look at it and they would set up a committee to look into and the judge and the petitioner would come with their lawyer.”

Story continues below advertisement

The senior official said that although counsel to Governor Yusuf had opted to make the CTC part of the subjects of the appeal before the Supreme Court, that would not prevent the NJC’s investigation.