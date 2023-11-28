NJC Begins Screening Of 22 New Justices For Supreme Court

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has begun screening the 22 justices nominated by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) to fill vacant seats on the Supreme Court Bench.

Naija News gathered that the screening is taking place in the Boardroom of the NJC, and the exercise is presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

It was learned that some of the justices have also arrived for the high-level screening, while the panel’s sitting is expected to last for about a week before the final selection of 11 justices that will fill the vacant positions from among the 22 nominees.

Recall that on November 16, it was reported that the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) nominated 22 justices of the Court of Appeal to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for elevation to the Supreme Court.

According to the FJSC document containing the 22 names, six of the nominees are from the North-Central region, while two are each from the South-West and the South-South.

The South-East region also has six nominees, while the North-East has two nominees.

Here is the full list of the nominated justices;

(1) SOUTH EAST

1. Hon Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State)-Priority

1A.Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State) -Reserve

2. Hon Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State)-Priority

2AHon Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State)- Reserve

3Hon Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State)-Priority

3AHon Justice Chioma Nwosu-lheme (Imo State)-Reserve

(2)SOUTH SOUTH

1Hon Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State)-Priority

1AHon Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State)-Reserve

(3) SOUTH WEST

1Hon Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State)-Priority

1AHon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State)-Reserve

(4)NORTH CENTRAL

1Hon Jummai Sankey (Plateau State)-Priority

1A Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau)-Reserve

2Hon Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State)-Priority

2A Hon Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nassarawa State) -Reserve

3Hon Justice Baba Idris (Niger State)-Priority

3AHon Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State)-Reserve

(5)NORTH EAST

1Hon Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State)-Priority

1A Hon Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State)

(6) NORTH WEST

1. Hon Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State)-Priority

1A. Hon Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State) -Reserve

2. Hon Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State)-Priority

2A Hon Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State)-Reserve