2024 Budget: SERAP Tells Tinubu To Cut Down N15.9 Billion Presidential Travel Budget

The Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project, ( SERAP ) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reduce the N15.9 billion he earmarked for travel in the 2024 budget.

Making this call in a post on Tuesday night , the rights organisation argued that the spending is not in the interest of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu should immediately cut the outrageous budget of N15.961 billion on travels in 2024 for himself, his vice president Shettima and their aides. This spending is neither necessary nor in the public interest,” a post on X by SERAP read.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and their aides are to spend N15.961 billion on international and local travel in 2024.

The National Assembly is considering the figure in the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

If the National Assembly approves the figure, Tinubu will spend a total of N6.992 billion on foreign trips and N638.535 million on travels within the country.

Similarly, Vice President Shettima would spend a total of N1.847 billion on international and local travel.

According to the budget proposal, he will spend N1.229 billion on foreign trips and another N618.399 million on local travel.

Another N6. 484 billion was provisioned for Villa Headquarters international and local travels.

This comes days after President Tinubu stormed the National Assembly to present the 2024 appropriation bill.

The president presented the budget before the joint session of the national assembly at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.