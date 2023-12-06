2024 Budget: Gbajabiamila To Spend N10 Billion To Renovate Official Residence, N290 Million To Purchase Exotic Vehicles

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, is set to spend N10 billion for the reconstruction and repair of his official residence in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the amount is part of the N21 billion allocated to his office in the 2024 budget estimates presented to the National Assembly.

Recall that President Tinubu presented a budget of N27.50 trillion for the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the Senate and House of Representatives joint session last Wednesday.

After the presidential presentation, the Senate and the House passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill for a second reading last Friday and made minor changes to some sectoral allocations.

However, a breakdown of the proposed figure shows that Gbajabiamila plans to spend N104 million to purchase computers and printers and N579 million for local travel and transport for international training.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives plans to spend N103 million on ‘miscellaneous’ and other items.

A further breakdown of the proposed budgetary allocations shows that computer software purchase is expected to gulp about N10.1 billion and N290 million is the allocation for purchase of vehicles.