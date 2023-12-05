Tinubu Departs COP28 Summit Venue In Dubai (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Expo City in Dubai, the venue of the 28th edition of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP28) Summit.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian president left the summit venue after participating in the event, organised by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The president was seen having a conversation with the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, before leaving the venue.

President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues at the event, including renewable energy, Carbon Market Activation and climate financing.

The president also participated in the signing of an accelerated performance agreement between Nigeria and Germany to expedite the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply.

President Tinubu also hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

At the event, the president unveiled the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan, co-chaired by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr. Dahiru Salisu.

President Tinubu also met the President of UAE to concretize engagements between the two countries. This is aside from the bilateral talks held with several countries and multilateral partners.

See the photos from the event below.

