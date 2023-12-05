Thoroughly Investigate This Tragedy – Atiku Tasks FG On Erroneous Bombing Of Kaduna Community

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 general election Atiku Abubakar , has reacted to the erroneous bombing by the Nigerian military that led to the death of many civilians in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News had earlier reported that a bomb allegedly dropped by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet during a Maulud celebration at Tudun Biri, a community within the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, reportedly killed many villagers.

The Nigerian army then claimed responsibility for the mistaken strike that resulted in numerous fatalities after the Nigerian Air Force cleared that it did not initiate the airstrike.

Reacting to the development, the former vice president, in a statement on his official X handle, called on President Bola Tinubu to lead the government to investigate the tragedy thoroughly.

Atiku further emphasized the need to develop counterinsurgency strategies to insulate the civilian population from tragic incidents.

“I am grieved by the news of the drone airstrike that killed dozens of people and left scores of others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Ironically, the victims of this unfortunate incident were celebrating the Maulud anniversary.

“The incidence of miscalculated air strikes is assuming a worrisome dimension in the country. We need to develop counterinsurgency strategies that will insulate the civilian population from tragic incidents of this nature. I call on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into this tragedy to avert future occurrences.

“Meanwhile, no resource should be spared in medical attention to the injured and assistance to the families of the dead. I pray that the Almighty Allah comforts the bereaved families and grants the dead eternal peace,” Atiku said.