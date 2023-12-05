Nigeria Aims For Largest Electric Mass Transit Fleet In Africa – Yusuf Tuggar

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, who participated in the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, revealed the country’s plan to establish Africa’s largest electric mass transit fleet.

The Nigerian government, under this initiative, intends to boost its electric bus fleet from 100 to a substantial 1,000.

The announcement, detailed in a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications Strategy to the minister, underscores Nigeria’s commitment to combating climate change by implementing ambitious yet achievable goals.

Minister Tuggar highlighted Nigeria’s dedication to these objectives through the Climate Change Act and the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

Expressing pride in Nigeria’s proactive approach, Tuggar asserted that the country’s efforts in the fight against climate change not only aim to reduce emissions but also seek to generate employment and foster industrialization across vital sectors.

The minister shared that Nigeria has set the ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and pledged support for initiatives promoting climate resilience, technology transfer, and capacity-building in developing nations. Tuggar stressed the importance of innovation and collective responsibility in addressing the intensifying climate crisis.

Calling for global collaboration beyond political differences, Tuggar urged the international community to deliver effective and immediate climate solutions. Additionally, he appealed to developed nations to provide financial commitments to assist developing nations in addressing the escalating climate crisis.

Emphasizing the significance of aligning with the principles of the Paris Agreement, Tuggar urged all nations to commit to transparent and ambitious climate targets.