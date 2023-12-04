Arewa Group Urges Tinubu To Prevent Bloodshed Amid Judicial Decisions In Northern States

The North Central Citizens Council (NCCC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive measures to avert bloodshed and prevent descent into anarchy by any means necessary.

The Council expressed concerns about inconsistencies in judicial decisions following the March 2023 governorship elections in Nigeria.

These decisions according to them, have caused confusion and uncertainty, exacerbating political opportunism and corruption.

They added that targeting of states like Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara suggests a deliberate attempt to cause regional crisis, potentially leading to unrest and national conflict.

The Council emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must act swiftly to prevent anarchy and bloodshed, as the Kano governorship election case has sparked significant attention.

The group, in a statement entitled: “Controversial Inconsistencies and Contradictions in the Appeal Court’s Decisions in the Governorship Elections Cases in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara States”, signed by the Coordinator, NCCC, Comrade Mohammed Eneji, warned against deliberate attempts to cause regional crisis.

The statement read: “The North Central Citizens Council (NCCC), alongside other concerned individuals and groups, has raised serious concerns regarding the inconsistencies and contradictions in judicial decisions, particularly since the March 2023 governorship elections in most Northern Nigerian states.

“These decisions have created general confusion and uncertainty across the North, exacerbating the disquiet caused by political opportunism and corruption.

“The targeting of states such as Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara, where political volatility is more accentuated and troublesome, suggests a deliberate attempt to cause widespread regional crisis.

“This strategy could potentially lead to general unrest, which in turn could portend greater national conflict. Moreover, these decisions aim to diminish the viability of the North and render it incapable of standing on its own two feet and competing favourably with other parts of the country.

“The emerging trends in Nigeria’s judiciary are pregnant with complications and unforeseen consequences. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must act swiftly to prevent the drift towards anarchy and bloodshed.

“The Kano governorship election case, in particular, has attracted significant attention due to the contentious nature of the decisions made by the Appeal Court.

This erosion of public trust can have severe consequences, including social unrest, political instability, and a breakdown of law and order. As the leader of Nigeria, Tinubu has a responsibility to address these emerging trends promptly”.