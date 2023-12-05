I Lost 34 Family Members To Kaduna Bombing – Resident Grieves

A resident of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Idris Dahiru, revealed that 34 of his family members were killed during the Nigerian Army’s aerial bombardment on Sunday evening.

Naija News gathered that over 85 villagers lost their lives when a Nigerian Army drone targeted a gathering commemorating Maulud. The army expressed regret for the bombing, asserting that it was aimed at terrorists.

“Our annual Maulud celebration was shattered by unexpected airstrikes. The first bomb exploded without warning, killing innocent people, including women and children, some victims were torn apart by the blast,” Dahiru told BBC Hausa.

“As we rushed to aid the injured, the jet returned, unleashing a second bomb; this time, many of those who had come to help were among the casualties.

“My family alone has lost 34 members in this tragedy. We have 66 loved ones receiving medical care at Barau Dikko hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the killing of villagers in an accident bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tiinubu described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful.

The president directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities look diligently into the sad incident.

President Tinubu also sympathized with the families of the victims, the people and the government of Kaduna State over the death of the villagers in the bombing mishap.