‘Humility Is Like A Waste Of Time, People Don’t Appreciate It’ – Asake

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has asserted that humility is a waste of time and people do not appreciate it.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known while chatting with friends in a video making the rounds online.

Asake recalled how some people once took him for granted because he was too humble, stating it is better to be self-centred than too modest because excessive humility often brings disrespect.

Speaking from experience, Asake said that when someone is egoistic, people feel the person is inaccessible and place more value on the person.

He said: “To me, humility is like a waste of time. People don’t appreciate it. At the end of the day, life is about your perception. That is how I think. It’s my world.

“I’ve been around people, that I tried to let them say who I am but they didn’t appreciate it. As an artiste, if you come to somewhere, if you’re humble, they will take you for granted. But if you have ego, they feel like you’re not accessible so they will like you more. People would rather see what you’re doing than you showing them humility. So, just do what you need to do.”