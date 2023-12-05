Gov Obaseki Announces Date For Payment Of 13th Month Salary For Edo Workers

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the dates for the payment of the 13th-month salary pledge to workers in the state.

Naija News reports that the commissioner for communication and orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement via the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) X handle on Tuesday, stated that Obaseki has continued to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

According to Nehikhare, the December salary will be paid on Monday, December 11, while workers will get their 13th month salary on Wednesday, December 27.

He added that the administration of Obaseki has kept fate with the payment of salaries.

The statement reads, “The Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the date for the payment of 13th month salary to workers. The December salary would be paid on December 11 while the 13th month salary will be paid on December 27.

“This is in line with the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, which has been sustained for the past seven years. It is pertinent to state the Governor Obaseki-led administration has kept fate with payment of salaries. In this period, there has not been a default, as workers receive their salary on or before the 26th of every month. Same thing applies with pensioners in the state.

Story continues below advertisement



“This is also as there have been regular promotions, with the latest being January 2023. There is a conductive work environment across six hubs in the state and the workers are enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme, which ensures they enjoy Life Insurance Benefits among others. Workers have never had it this good in Edo state.”