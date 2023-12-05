Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 5th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1165 and sell at N1170 on Monday 4th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1165 Selling Rate N1170

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 952 Selling Rate 953

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Oladele Alake, and United States Assistant Secretary for Energy and Natural Resources, Geoffrey Pratt, have initiated discussions to explore financial support for mining projects and infrastructure in Nigeria.

Naija News gathered that the decision to establish a joint team of officials from both nations was reached during their meeting on the sidelines of the Mines & Money conference in London.

Pratt’s visit to Alake followed a prior meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where the US expressed interest in supporting Nigeria’s economic revitalization.

Story continues below advertisement



Pratt emphasized the United States’ desire to become Nigeria’s preferred partner in developing the solid minerals sector, citing particular interest in the minister’s announced reforms during the conference.