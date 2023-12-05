Akeredolu: Despite Tinubu’s Intervention, Our State Is Still Wandering In Darkness – PDP Laments, Makes Fresh Demand

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has demanded a comprehensive statement of accounts of the state to be published.

Speaking to newsmen at the party’s Secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State capital, the state Chairman of PDP, Fatai Adams claimed that Akeredolu was not in control of the state’s finances.

The opposition wondered how N7 billion palliative fund was expended and demanded details of the spending.

The party insisted that a cabal had seized every initiative and was driving the state into penury.

PDP lamented that despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, the state continues to wander in darkness.

He said: “We are deeply concerned about the ruinous cost the health challenge of the Governor has bestowed upon the State, the most obvious is the emergence of a cabal, largely informal that have seized every initiative, mindlessly driving our State to penury.

“As we speak, there is no clear leader of Government business, the Governor remains on his sick bed, the Deputy Governor is still battling for his political survival, irrespective of President Bola Tinubu’s much proclaimed intervention and our State continue to wander in darkness. Most disturbing however is that our finances are suffering as hard earned resources of the State are being pilfered by interest groups within and outside government, this is to the detriment of our development and wellbeing.

“We feel duty bound to say that the resources and finances of Ondo State is our commonwealth, therefore concerned and totally interested in its management. For the past years that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been Governor, not once has any financial update been given to the citizenry.

“Curious and inexplicable expenditure has been the order of the day, therefore we demand for a balance sheet on the finances of our State, this we do because when our Party was in government, due regards was given to giving an account update every month, or at the end of every financial year by the Agagu and Mimiko administrations.

“The issue of the palliative fund totaling N7billion is of absolute concern and interest to the people of Ondo State, who readily declare that no palliative came their way and therefore seeking answers to the administration of the fund.

“Government is hereby invited to render an account of how this money is spent immediately or cause actions to be taken to unravel the many debauchery that was perpetrated in the name of palliatives in our State.”