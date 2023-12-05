2024 Budget: Tinubu, Shettima, Aides To Spend N15.9b On Travels

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and their aides are to spend the sum of N15.961 billion on international and local travels in 2024.

Naija News understands that the National Assembly is considering the figure in the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

If the National Assembly approves the figure, Tinubu would spend a total of N6.992 billion on foreign trips and N638.535 million on travels within the country.

Similarly, Vice President Shettima would spend a total of N1.847 billion on international and local travel.

According to the budget proposal, he will spend N1.229 billion on foreign trips and another N618.399 million on local travel.

Another N6. 484 billion was provisioned for Villa Headquarters international and local travels.

This comes days after President Tinubu stormed the National Assembly to present the 2024 appropriation bill.

The president presented the budget before the joint session of the national assembly at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.

The 2024 budget presentation is the first since assuming office six months ago.