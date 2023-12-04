‘We Will Arrest, Charge To Court Anyone That Cannot Explain Their Sources Of Wealth’ – Police

The Delta State Police Command has threatened to arrest, investigate and charge to court any citizen with suspicious sources of wealth, who cannot justify their means of earnings.

Naija News reports that the State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, declared this on Sunday via his X handle.

The police mouthpiece noted that the force men are empowered to arrest individuals who could not justify their sources of income and make them face the wrath of the law when found guilty.

Edafe mocked the trend that some Nigerians presumed it was wrong to question what he called their “suspicious wealth.”

He noted that the force has had to deal with several cases of kidnapping, ritual killings and internet fraud. Edafe maintained that the police force had told its operatives to do the right thing and avoid seeing justifiable sources of income as a means to extort Nigerians.

“It is a very sad trend that people feel it’s wrong to question the suspicious wealth of persons who cannot lay claim to any justifiable means of income. We have cases of ritual killings, Kidnapping, and even internet fraud. We tell our men to do the right thing and not take it as an avenue to extort.

Story continues below advertisement



“However, any person arrested and can’t justify his source of income should be properly investigated and charged to court when the cockroach in his cupboard has been unveiled. Like me, hate me, I don’t mind, it’s the simple truth,” Edafe wrote on the microblogging platform.